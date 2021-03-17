Betsy Wilkerson running to keep her seat on Spokane City Council

SPOKANE, Wash. — Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson has announced her candidacy for Spokane City Council in District 2.

Wilkerson currently serves District 2 and was voted into the position in January 2020 when the seat was vacated mid-term by now-Council President Breean Beggs. She was voted in unanimously by six council members.

Wilkerson grew up in Spokane and is the second African American woman to serve as a council member in the city’s 147-year history. She is the owner and administrator of Moore’s Assisted Living, a family business, and also sits on the Board of Directors at the Carl Maxey Center.

On her campaign site, Wilkerson said she is “dedicated to making sure that every resident of the city has the tools to succeed in life and that Spokane remains a City of Promise that attracts people from all over to make it their hometown.”

