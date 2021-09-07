Best of Broadway requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for all upcoming performances

SPOKANE. Wash.– Broadway shows will soon return to Spokane and in order to keep the curtains open there are a few COVID-19 protocols you need to know about before you go.

Best of Broadway is requiring masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for all audience members, performers and staff at the theater.

Showgoers should be ready to bring their vaccination card, a picture of their card on their phone, or a document from a health care provider saying they got the shot. They should also bring a matching I.D.

People who are heading to the theater and are unvaccinated should be ready to prove they had a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time. A negative COVID-19 rapid antigen or rapid PCR test taken within eight hours of performance will also be accepted. Rapid self-administered tests won’t be accepted. The Best of Broadway’s website said people who are 12 and under, people with a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination can choose to bring a negative test instead of proof of vaccination.

Masks will be required for everyone.

The first show set to take the stage is CATS on October 19-24, 2021.

You can read more about The Best of Broadway’s health and safety protocols here.

