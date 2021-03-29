Bertram Cornelius de Haan

Bertram Cornelius de Haan of Blanchard, I.D. passed away March 13, 2021 at the Schneidmiller House of North Idaho Hospice in Coeur d’Alene. He was 70 years old.

Bert was born July 19, 1950 in Charlottesville, Virginia to Paul and Shirley de Haan. His parents and siblings were immigrants of the Netherlands in 1949. They settled in Virginia to work for their sponsor, Bertram Hopeman. This is how Bert received the name Bertram. When Bert was 3 years old, the family moved to Sumas, WA (a Dutch community) for 6 months and then to Sunnyside, WA (a Dutch community with sunshine!). Although Paul de Haan, Bert’s father, was a detective in Holland, his heart desired to be a farmer. Bert’s childhood was filled with a strong work ethic by working on a family dairy farm.

Bert graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1968 and followed many young men to serve in the United States Navy from 1968-1972, which included a visit to Vietnam aboard an aircraft carrier named USS Kearsarge and the opportunity for Bert to travel in Europe while stationed as a Radioman 3rd class in Italy.

On May 31, 1980, Bert married Kathleen Edwards at Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church in Seattle, WA. They lived in Renton and Black Diamond, WA. while Bert pursued his career at the Solid Waste Division of King County, WA. In August, 2017 they retired to Blanchard, ID. Bert was gifted in skills of a dairyman, carpenter, heavy mechanics, scale technician, certified electrician, and an out-going people person. Kathleen especially appreciated his gifts of singing in church, occasional chef, and all-around handyman to many.

Bert enjoyed hobbies of baseball, baseball coaching, hunting, wine demonstrator at a winery in Prosser and Leavenworth, WA, and finally a love for golfing. Bert, also enjoyed serving as a Trustee, Greeter, and Usher at the churches the family attended.

His family remembers him as a caring husband, proud father and grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and servant with abiding faith in God. Many remember and miss Bert’s “hugs” as he greeted them every Sunday morning.

