Bernice Delores Schrenk
Bernice Delores Schrenk passed away peacefully in her Spokane Valley home Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Born September 24, 1924, to John and Matilda Hoff on a farm in Marlin, Washington, Bernice was a wonderful mother, wife and homemaker, who had a strong love for God and followed in the footsteps of Jesus.
She leaves behind two daughters, Cheryl Ammerlahn and Judy German; one sister Amy Clark, six grandchildren and seven great grand-children. She was preceded in death by her sister Elaine Hirschel.
A Graveside service is scheduled at Pines Cemetery, 1402 South Pines Road in Spokane Valley, Washington Monday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. To leave condolences for the family please visit the Tribute Wall.
