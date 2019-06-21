Bernice Delores Schrenk

Site staff by Site staff

Bernice Delores Schrenk passed away peacefully in her Spokane Valley home Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Born September 24, 1924, to John and Matilda Hoff on a farm in Marlin, Washington, Bernice was a wonderful mother, wife and homemaker, who had a strong love for God and followed in the footsteps of Jesus.

She leaves behind two daughters, Cheryl Ammerlahn and Judy German; one sister Amy Clark, six grandchildren and seven great grand-children. She was preceded in death by her sister Elaine Hirschel.

A Graveside service is scheduled at Pines Cemetery, 1402 South Pines Road in Spokane Valley, Washington Monday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. To leave condolences for the family please visit the Tribute Wall.

