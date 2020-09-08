Bernard Fire burns 80 acres in Sandpoint

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: USDA Forest Service, Idaho Panhandle National Forests

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Bernard Fire near Sandpoint has burned 80 acres of Tuesday afternoon.

According to the USDA Forest Service, the fire started in Echo Bay on the south end of Lake Pend Oreille and burned uphill toward Bernard Peak.

Fire crews attempted water drops on Monday night, but wind caused issues for aircraft. As of Tuesday, there are now multiple air attack planes, tankers and helicopters working to suppress the fire.

There are no evacuations associated with the Bernard Fire.