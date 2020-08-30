Benewah County deputy crashes patrol car, taken to Kootenai Health

Erin Robinson

TENSED, Idaho — A Benewah County deputy was taken to Kootenai Health by LifeFlight after crashing his patrol car near Tensed.

Deputy Bradley Hampton was driving southbound on US 95 and drove off of the northbound shoulder. The crash caused a small brush fire to ignite, which spread to his Ford Explorer.

Hampton was injured in the crash, but it is not clear what type of injuries he suffered. He was wearing a seat belt.

The Idaho State Police are investigating what caused the crash.

