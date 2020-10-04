Ben & Jerry’s to close Manito ‘Park Bench Cafe’ for the season Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is the last day Ben & Jerry’s Park Bench Café will be open in Manito Park.

The ice cream chain is ending their summer season today and will be open until 6 p.m. Folks can get salads, chili dogs and sandwiches for just $5 until close!

But now to the most important question — what’s on the ice cream menu? Park Bench Café visitors can get the following flavors:

Cherry Garcia (cherry ice cream with cherries and fudge flakes)

(cherry ice cream with cherries and fudge flakes) Chip Happens (chocolate ice cream with fudge chips and potato chip swirls)

(chocolate ice cream with fudge chips and potato chip swirls) Lemonade

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Sweet Cream & Cookies

Vanilla

Strawberry Banana

Coconut Almond Fudge Chip (vegan/non-dairy)

(vegan/non-dairy) Half Baked (chocolate/vanilla ice cream with cookie dough and brownie chunks)

(chocolate/vanilla ice cream with cookie dough and brownie chunks) Berry Berry Sorbet (blueberry and raspberry sorbet; vegan/non-dairy)

(blueberry and raspberry sorbet; vegan/non-dairy) Pineapple Passion Fruit (pineapple sorbet with pineapple chunks and passionfruit)

(pineapple sorbet with pineapple chunks and passionfruit) Cold Brew Coffee Fudge Chip (vegan)

