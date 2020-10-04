Ben & Jerry’s to close Manito ‘Park Bench Cafe’ for the season Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is the last day Ben & Jerry’s Park Bench Café will be open in Manito Park.
The ice cream chain is ending their summer season today and will be open until 6 p.m. Folks can get salads, chili dogs and sandwiches for just $5 until close!
But now to the most important question — what’s on the ice cream menu? Park Bench Café visitors can get the following flavors:
- Cherry Garcia (cherry ice cream with cherries and fudge flakes)
- Chip Happens (chocolate ice cream with fudge chips and potato chip swirls)
- Lemonade
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Sweet Cream & Cookies
- Vanilla
- Strawberry Banana
- Coconut Almond Fudge Chip (vegan/non-dairy)
- Half Baked (chocolate/vanilla ice cream with cookie dough and brownie chunks)
- Berry Berry Sorbet (blueberry and raspberry sorbet; vegan/non-dairy)
- Pineapple Passion Fruit (pineapple sorbet with pineapple chunks and passionfruit)
- Cold Brew Coffee Fudge Chip (vegan)
