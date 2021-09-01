Ben & Jerry’s hosting fundraiser to honor 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ben & Jerry’s will honor the deaths of the 13 servicemembers killed in last week’s attacks at the Kabul Airport by donating a portion of its proceeds this Labor Day.

Ben & Jerry’s said it will donate $1 from every ice cream purchase made Monday, September 6.

“Like many of you, we are struggling with all that is happening in the world today and we’re deeply saddened to hear of the deaths of our 13 servicemembers in Afghanistan,” the company said in a Facebook post. “We can’t imagine what their families are going through.”

The money collected will be donated to A Soldier’s Child Foundation. Its mission is “to serve the children of military personnel who have lost their lives on active duty, while defending the United States of America.”

The Ben & Jerry’s locations in River Park Square and Northern Quest will both be participating in the fundraiser.

