Ben and Jerry’s to open and operate Manito’s Park Bench Café

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ben and Jerry’s is taking over the Manito Park Bench Café starting Friday.

They will be serving up your favorite flavors, coffee, lunch items and even a kids menu.

Ice cream service begins Friday and food service begins Monday.

The café will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. this weekend, then 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. staring Monday, July 13 and going forward.

