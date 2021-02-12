Below-zero wind chill readings to greet you Friday morning -Kris

It’s been a bitter cold Thursday, but our Arctic air event will bottom out Friday morning. We will start the day in the single digits, and of course, that is only half of the story. Gusty northeast winds will bring our wind chill readings as low as -15°. There is a Wind Chill Advisory from 1 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday. High temperatures will reach the upper teens and lower 20s. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies on Friday in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. The chance of snow continues over the mountain passes, southeast Washington and the Lewiston area.

Temperatures will increase a few degrees through the weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and Valentine’s Day Sunday with calmer conditions. By Sunday night into Monday morning, a system will bring widespread snow to the region. There’s a slight chance of lingering mountain snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, expect temperatures to continue their climb, getting closer to average by the end of next week.