Below freezing temps overnight, followed by sunshine for your Sunday! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – The weather today varied Sunday depending on location! We saw sunshine in Spokane, rain in Coeur d’Alene, and even some snow in Sandpoint!
What stayed the same across the region were those gusty winds. A Wind Advisory was in effect Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday night is looking calm but downright freezing, with our overnight low in Spokane reaching 27 degrees. Burr!
Those freezing temperatures are expected to last until Sunday morning. Make sure to cover up plants that could be impacted by the cold!
As far as the rest of the day goes, expect 50 degree temps and mostly sunshine for your Easter Sunday.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.