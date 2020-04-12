Below freezing temps overnight, followed by sunshine for your Sunday! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – The weather today varied Sunday depending on location! We saw sunshine in Spokane, rain in Coeur d’Alene, and even some snow in Sandpoint!

What stayed the same across the region were those gusty winds. A Wind Advisory was in effect Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday night is looking calm but downright freezing, with our overnight low in Spokane reaching 27 degrees. Burr!

TONIGHT'S FORECAST: The sun decided to make a surprise visit today! We have another slight chance for rain before we head into tonight, otherwise expect mostly clear conditions with light wind. Our overnight low in Spokane will reach 27 degrees. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/gEnuiwqIeg — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 11, 2020

Don't be surprised, but sub- freezing temperatures return to the Inland NW tonight & again tomorrow night. Protect any early planting from the cold. #wawx #idwx #covertheposies pic.twitter.com/2jwJnhdXgA — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 11, 2020

Those freezing temperatures are expected to last until Sunday morning. Make sure to cover up plants that could be impacted by the cold!

As far as the rest of the day goes, expect 50 degree temps and mostly sunshine for your Easter Sunday.

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: Expect SUNSHINE throughout most of the day with 50 degree temps! Wind will remain light across the region. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/AFRPSvdfay — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 11, 2020

