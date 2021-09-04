Beloved Spokane restaurant Ruins to permanently close

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ruins, a popular restaurant in Spokane, announced Thursday it will be closing permanently by the end of the year.

“This will probably come as a bit of a surprise to many of you but Ruins – in its current iteration – is winding down to a close,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

While not going into too much detail, they said there are “other irons in the fire.” This includes Chef Tony Brown’s expansion into dinner service at Stella’s Cafe.

The restaurant added Hunt is going strong and McRuins will expand into evening service at some point.

“It would be easy to blame COVID for choosing to transition away at this time,” they said in another post. “But the truth is this was a decision in the making even before the pandemic.”

They said they will be open Saturday and Sunday as a “last hurrah for classic Ruins.” Chef Teague put together a menu for the occasion. It can be found here.

“After Sunday, we’ll be…different. You can expect a stripped-down (but still delicious) menu and an order-at-the-counter style of service,” the restaurant said. “We’ll have beer and wine and liquor but no fancy cocktails. We’ll do this for as long as it takes to transition out of the space altogether. Probably by the end of the year.”

There will be no reservations for the weekend or afterwards. It will be open from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

“This is bittersweet to say the least, but it’s time. We love our customers and appreciate all of the seven years we’ve had at this place to share with you all,” The restaurant said. “We hope you’ll continue to come see us as long as we’re here and at the other locations tied to this place that will continue into the future.”

