Beijing Olympics cap off with emotional athlete outpours

by Will Wixey

Credit: Bernat Armangue, AP

BEIJING, China — In the final days of the Winter Olympics, the world’s best athletes are showing what they’re made of, including their emotions.

The medal competition between countries is close, but Norway holds a hefty lead with 15 gold medals. Germany is sitting at second with 11, and China just overtook the U.S. by one gold, putting them in third.

There are a total of five events left, but as the medal ceremonies begin to wrap up, Olympian drama is at an all-time high.

Dutch speedskater Kai Verbij chose sportsmanship over winning a medal. He slowed down on the final straight to avoid a collision that would have cost his opponents their chances to medal. Subsequently, it caused Verbij to finish in last place, where he was traumatized after being in a great position down the stretch.

And Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova was outraged when she didn’t win gold. She performed five quad jumps and only received the silver medal. Though she lost to a fellow Russian, she said she will “never skate again” and broke down in tears after the final points were announced.

The event became even more controversial after Kamila Valieva, who had a massive doping scandal, did not get a medal. Russian media came to defend Valieva, saying that the scandal was blatant “harassment” and was a major reason why she did not make the podium.

The final events of the Winter Olympics may prove to be even more emotional than the previous ones.

