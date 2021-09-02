Behind on utility payments? Here’s what you can do ahead of the end of moratorium on disconnections.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There’s help if your utility payments are behind and could be shut off.

Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Thursday there was assistance for those who need support when the statewide moratorium on utility disconnections ends on Sept. 30.

As of June, Avista had 36,973 customers who had past-due bills, according to Ferguson.

Here’s what you should do if you’re behind on paying your water or energy bills:

Call your energy and water provider to ask what program will work best for your situation.

Families and individuals at 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level can receive $2,500 per year for bill assistance.

Utilities must waive late fees through March 29, 2022.

Providers cannot shut off services to anyone seeking assistance with their gas or power bill. The state utility commission can impose penalties on companies who violate that law.

The Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission earlier this year ordered state energy utilities — Avista, Cascade Natural Gas, Northwest Natural Gas, PacifiCorp and Puget Sound Energy — to create temporary COVID-19 bill relief programs. That led to more than $40 million in new assistance funds available to energy customers.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to remember that many individuals and families are struggling financially,” Ferguson said. “Washingtonians need to know there is assistance if they are past due on paying for their utilities. No one should be facing utility cutoffs. My office will continue standing up for Washington ratepayers.”

Anyone looking for more information about what’s available can call the Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission at 1-888-333-WUTC (9882) or by emailing consumer@utc.wa.gov.

More information can be found online here.

