Begging for cooler temps? Mother Nature is answering your call -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rest of your Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Today is our last day of high heat before a cool down comes into the forecast beginning tomorrow.

The dry storms from last night have since cleared. We are expecting 93 degrees for the afternoon high temperature.

Average highs in Spokane this time of year sit in the low 80s. We will get very close to those temperatures at the end of the week. Starting tomorrow, we’ll start an 80s streak. Temperatures will get close to 90, but not quite.

HEAT SAFETY:

Drink water, stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)

NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time

Check on elderly neighbors

Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws

Make sure pets have plenty of water

If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon

Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions

Temperatures will be a lot cooler by tomorrow. We drop to the 80s into Thursday and we sustain the 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.