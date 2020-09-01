‘Before I Die…’ public art piece on display in Riverfront Park

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — You may have seen it on social media: a big black board with the words “Before I die…”

It is a public art piece that has traveled across the globe and is now making a stop in Spokane.

The project encourages the public to fill in the blank with their hopes, dreams and aspirations. It is meant to help de-stigmatize discussion of death, cultivate emotional health and create public spaces that reflect what matters most to us as individuals and as a community.

The wall is placed along the back wall of the Pavilion in Riverfront Park, facing inward and can be enjoyed by park goes during regular hours through October 31.