Bedrock Fire forces parts of Lenore to evacuate

LENORE, Idaho– If you live at Bed Rock Road to Lenore Grade to the Clearwater River in Lenore you need to evacuate.

Nez Perce County Emergency Management said on Wednesday the nearby Bedrock Fire was quickly growing and pushing toward town.

County leaders said those living in the area need to evacuate now. People who live on Sunnyside Bench Road to the county line are being placed in the READY stage and should prepare to evacuate.

Nez Perce County Emergency Management said Tribal fire, IDL, and County resources are being mobilized to help battle the blaze. Leaders are asking people to avoid the area since the fire is growing rapidly.

This is a developing story.

