Bedford, Smith leading in Spokane School Board races

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dr. Melissa Bedford and Riley Smith are currently leading in their respective Spokane School Board races.

Bedford, who is running for position three, leads over her competitor Daryl Geffken. In the first batch of votes, she leads 57.8 percent to Geffken’s 42.2 percent.

In the position four race, Smith is holding a nearly 10 percent lead over Kata Dean. In the first ballot count, Smith had 54.3 percent of votes to Deans’ 45.7 percent.

Smith released the following statement Tuesday night:

“We did it! We launched this campaign in the Spring with one goal in mind: expanding opportunity for all students. I can’t wait to get to work to expand mental health resources for students and staff, and elevate alternate career paths and apprenticeships so – not just A-students — have a path to success.”

The next round of votes will be counted Wednesday.

FULL COVERAGE: #4ThePeople: Get to know the 4 candidates running for the Spokane School Board

RELATED: Full list of Tuesday’s election results

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.