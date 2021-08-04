Bedford, Geffken likely heading to general election, Dean leads in Spokane School Board race

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first round of primary results are in for the open Spokane School Board positions.

Melissa Bedford and Daryl Geffken, who are running for Director Position 3, appear to be heading to the general election this November. Bedford leads the race with 42 percent of the vote and Geffken is following behind with 31 percent. Their six competitors trail with single digits percentages.

Meanwhile, it is a bit of a closer race for Director Position 4. Kata Dean leads with 31 percent of votes and Riley Smith follows with 24.5 percent, but is still too early too determine who will be advancing to the general election.

“We are thrilled with what we are seeing and immensely appreciative of all of the support we have received,” Smith said in a release sent Tuesday night. “We launched this campaign with one goal in mind: ensuring our school board is focused on providing opportunity for all students.”

The top two candidates from each race will advance to the November general election. Additional primary results are expected to be recorded in the coming days.

