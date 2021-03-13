Beautiful weather continues through the weekend! – Emily

Beautiful conditions for our Friday with sunny skies and warm temps. Most of us making it into the low to mid-50, which brings us just a few degrees above our seasonal average for this time of year. As we head into this weekend, this trend continues and by Sunday, some of us could be hitting that 60-degree mark. A system moves in early next week bringing more cloud cover, but we’ll stay dry & we’re holding onto these warm temps through the tail of next week. Have a great weekend!

Temps running a few degrees above the seasonal average through our weekend, but as cloud cover moves in Sunday night, temps will drop to right about where they should be for this time of year.

We warm up nicely on our Friday but it’s going to take us some time to get there. If you’re headed out Saturday morning, you’ll still want to bundle up.

Sunny skies and warm temps continue for the week ahead.

We spring forward on Sunday morning, so we’ll be setting those clocks ahead by one hour.