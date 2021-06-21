Beat the heat this week at Spokane’s splash pads!

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Splash pads around Spokane are open for the summer, and with temperatures hitting triple-digits this week, now is the perfect time to beat the heat!

As of Tuesday, the city says half of their 19 splash pads are open: Audubon, Chief Garry, Coeur d’Alene, Friendship, Manito, Merkel, Pacific, Riverfront Park North Bank and Riverfront Park Rotary Fountain. Spokane Parks and Recreation said that more are opening soon.

Parks and Rec says all 19 of the city’s splash pads should be up and running by the end of June.

Check out the map below to find a splash pad near you.



(Note—Mission, Nevada, Grant and Sharpley-Harmon Park are older splash pads that lack some of the features of the newer pads).

For more information on splash pads, visit the City of Spokane website.

RELATED: Splash pads are now open in the City of Spokane

RELATED: City of Spokane splash pads cleared to reopen this summer

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.