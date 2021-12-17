Beat the Book: Your Week 15 NFL guide

by Alex Crescenti

Welcome to week 15 of the NFL season! Thanks to sports gambling finally being legalized in Washington, we can bet the games at the Turf Club at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

We are doing our best to help you beat the book by giving our insight into the week’s games.

let’s start by saying, this might be the week to sit things out. That’s for two reasons: 1.) Nobody knows who the best team in the NFL is. This season has been one of the toughest in recent memory to figure out who’s dependable, and who’s not. 2.) This is the biggest COVID outbreak in the last two seasons in the NFL, meaning, rosters are changing every day.

Now, this can really work for you in a lucky way but can crush you in an educated way.

Green bay is a 4.5 point favorite on the road against the Ravens. Under normal circumstances, this is a pretty good line. This is far from normal, Lamar Jackson is questionable to play with an ankle injury. If Jackson plays, he will more than likely be limited. If he doesn’t, Packers by 50.

Finally, let’s look at the Seahawks at the Rams. Los Angeles is coming off their biggest win of the season on the road in Arizona against the first place cardinals…They get the suddenly okay Seahawks and the Rams are ravaged by COVID right now. Even if their stars can play, their practices will be affected this week. I’ll take the hawks and get five points on the road.

