Beat the Book: The Masters

by Keith Osso

Robert F. Bukaty - staff, AP Tiger Woods walks on the 15th fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

SPOKANE, Wash. — While baseball isn’t quite back yet, round one of the Masters Tournament starts on Thursday.

In this week’s Beat the Book, 4 News Now’s Keith Osso tells you why bettors have lost their minds over Tiger Woods, why you shouldn’t bet on him, and who might make a better pick instead.

Beat the Book is brought to you by the Turf Club at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

