Beat the Book takes its shots inside the Octagon

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Sports team had another winning week last week which included a local fighter picking up a win in the UFC, so they stay inside the cage this week as they take a look at the main event at UFC 272.

Our Keith Osso is taking not only the upset, but he’s betting Jorge Masvidal to win by KO/TKO, both bets have plus odds so we’re playing the risk/reward game this week.

