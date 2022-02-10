Beat the Book takes a look at the last NFL game of the season

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sports department is on a heater, they’ve put together seven straight winning weeks as they try to help you win money with sports gambling now being legal in Washington. It’s Beat the Book and it’s brought to you by the Turf Club at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Last week the guys were 1-0 as they took the over for the Pro Bowl and cashed early.

This week, they take three bets they are looking at for Sunday’s game between the Rams and the Bengals.

