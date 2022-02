Beat the Book takes a look at some fun Super Bowl prop bets

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The NFL season is on hold for a week as we get ready for the Super Bowl next weekend. Our sports team extended their winning streak to six weeks in a row last week, but they cooled off with a 3-2 record.

This week, Keith Osso takes a look at some of the fun prop bets you can make for the big game.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.