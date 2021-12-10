Beat The Book: NFL Week 14

by Alex Crescenti

It is hard to believe, but we are now in week 14 of the NFL season already. At this point, the contenders and pretenders are finally starting to become clear with only six weeks left in the regular season.

So, there’s not a lot of time left for teams to get back into that playoff hunt. It’s also legal to bet on these games at the northern quest turf club. Starting this week, we’re going to help you beat the book.

Here are some key matchups we’re watching this week:

Bear vs. Packers: bears +12.5

Bills vs. Buccaneers: under 53 1/2

Ravens vs. Browns: ravens -2.5

Seahawks vs. Texans: Seahawks -8 1/2

