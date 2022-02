Beat the Book is back and taking a look at the NBA and the UFC

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — After losing their bet in the Daytona 500, the sports team is back with a new batch of bets for this week’s Beat the Book segment brought to you by Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

This week Keith Osso is leaning toward a blowout for the Warriors, and a win for a Spokane fighter in the UFC.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.