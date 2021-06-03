Bear spotted on Mohawk Drive in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bear has been spotted on Mohawk Drive in Spokane Valley.

An alert was sent to families at University High School, Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary. Parents are asked to be mindful as they take their children to school.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified.

This is a developing story.

