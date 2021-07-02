Bear cub stuck in tree on South Hill

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon, Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — A black bear cub was found to be stuck in a tree on the South Hill.

In the area of 30th and Arthur, the 1-year-old cub is reported to be stuck at 80 feet up in the tree, and can’t be darted out of concern for people in the area and the bear’s safety.

“It’s so hot and has been so hot that it’s not safe to dart animals in that kind of weather,” said Staci Lehman, communications manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It is believed that the bear has been up in the tree for two days. A trap was put out, but the cub did not go to it.

Lehman said the bear was first spotted after someone noticed on a doorbell camera on Wednesday morning.

People are asked to avoid it as it’s already stressed out and probably scared. Lehman said they hope the bear will climb down and move on its own.

“We don’t want to kill it because it’s at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Lehman said.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.