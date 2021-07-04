Bear cub stuck in South Hill tree crawled down, released into wild

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — A black bear cub that was stuck in a tree on the South Hill is now out of the tree and has been released.

Staci Lehman, communications manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the bear came down from the tree on its own on Friday night and went into the trap they set out. Two officers then released it in the Northeast area of Spokane County.

The 1-year-old cub was found stuck 80 feet up in a tree in the area of 30th and Arthur, and was first spotted after someone noticed it through a doorbell camera on Wednesday morning.

PAST COVERAGE: Bear cub stuck in tree on South Hill

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.