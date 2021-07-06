Bear cools off in kiddie pool during recent heatwave

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — 4 News Now viewer Greg Massey put a kiddie pool in his backyard during the recent heatwave.

“I thought I would get a deer, elk, moose or something drinking out of it,” he said in an email. “Here is what I got.”

A video from his security camera captured a bear taking a dip to cool off!

