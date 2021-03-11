Bean & Pie taking pre-orders for Pi Day Celebration on 3/14

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Bean & Pie is celebrating Pi Day again this year with a delicious pie deal.

You can pre-order hand pies right now that are three for $14 on 3/14.

Some flavors include Vanilla Bean Cream, Salted Caramel Apple and Strawberry Rhubarb.

Pre-orders officially end Thursday, March 11 at 9pm — and the pies sell out fast!

The pie shop is also bringing back the Pi Reciting Contest!

Try your hand at reciting as many digits of Pi as you can for your chance to win a 10″ pie.

All participants will receive a 6″ pie for trying.

Bean & Pie is located at 504 E Sherman Ave. in Coeur d’Alene.

The Pi Day celebration where you can get your pre-ordered pies is from 11am-3pm.

Sign up for pi reciting at 1:30pm — it starts at 2pm!

Pre-order your hand pies now on the website.

