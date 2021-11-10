Bean & Pie making Thanksgiving pies for pick-up in Coeur d’Alene and Spokane

by Destiny Richards

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — No Thanksgiving feast is complete without pie — and one Coeur d’Alene pie shop is taking pre-orders for the holiday.

That shop is Bean & Pie!

This year, you can order and pick up your pie from two locations: Lumberbeard Brewing in Spokane and Bean & Pie’s location in Coeur d’Alene.

There are delicious pie flavors to choose from like crumpkin, salted caramel apple, cran raspberry, berry crumb, apple cider, classic pumpkin pie and a super pack of pies!

You can get 6″ or 10″ pies and the super pack is made up of five, 6-inch pies.

Order between now and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. to get your pie the week of Thanksgiving!

You can pick up your pie in Spokane at Lumberbeard Brewing (25 E 3rd Ave.) on Tuesday, Nov. 23 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pickups at Bean & Pie (504 E Sherman Ave.) will be on Wednesday, Nov. 24 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Additional pies will be available for sale at Bean & Pie between Nov. 22 and Nov. 24 and at Lumberbeard in Spokane on Nov. 23 for last minute pick-up, first come, first serve.

According to Bean & Pie’s website, they are unable to offer refunds for any pies not picked up and are unable to change the date of your order once placed.

All leftover pies will also be donated to first responders.

For more information and to place your order, see the Thanksgiving order page on the Bean & Pie website.

