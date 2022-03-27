‘Be very patient’: How to navigate the months-long construction project which closes the Thor-Freya exit on I-90

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — You’ll need to plan ahead getting around I-90 because a major, months-long construction project starts Monday.

Exit 283B — The eastbound Thor-Freya exit will close for months as the city works to improve the surrounding streets.

One option to get around the closure is to take the Altamont exit. This means side roads will be more congested with drivers, so you’ll want to give yourself extra time.

“Be very patient, as well,” said Claude Ellington. He visits the Fred Meyer nearby around three times a week and is already planning ahead for the closures. “There’s a lot of traffic. It’s going to be really congested.”

Major roads will be off limits during various phases of the project which is supposed to go through June. You won’t be able to access Thor and Freya as easily. When Thor is off limits, Freya will become a two-way street and vice versa.

“Traffic is going to be stop and go, stop and go,” Ellington said.

The total cost for the update is a whopping $8.9 million. The city says they’re rebuilding the asphalt streets with concrete. They say the update will reduce the number of costly repairs in the future.

Another way to get around the mess will be to exit on 285 — the Appleway Boulevard and Sprague Avenue off-ramp. During the update, you will be able to visit the nearby businesses, but Ellington worries about how the detours, with high gas prices, will hurt people as they try to find a new way around until June.

“It’s just going to be really powerful for the purse,” he added.

This project will affect eastbound exits. All westbound exits on I-90 should remain open during this construction. You can read more about this construction project and how it will affect how you get around HERE.

READ: Find another route: Thor-Freya eastbound off-ramp closing for construction next week

READ: Hatch Road Bridge closing for bridge deck replacement

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.