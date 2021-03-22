Be prepared for a slick Monday morning commute! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a cool and breezy Sunday across the Inland Northwest! We saw valley rain and mountain snow. Get ready, because there’s more on the way!

Most of that snow will come down between 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Be prepared for a slick morning commute, especially over the mountain passes. We’re forecasting up to 10″ of snow along Stevens Pass and up to 6″ near Lookout Pass! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

The lowlands will see little to no accumulation, but roads may be slushy. Give yourself extra time in the morning and make sure to take it slow. This storm system will be short-lived, with sunny skies on Tuesday and another round of wet weather just in time for Wednesday.