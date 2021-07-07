Battle in Seattle is officially back: Zags to play Alabama at new Climate Pledge Arena

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. — It’s official: the Battle in Seattle will return in December.

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will play Alabama on December 4. The first-ever meeting between the programs will be the first college basketball game played in the new Climate Pledge Arena.

“We are excited to play an incredibly-talented team like Alabama in front of our great Seattle fan base,” Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said. “Coach Oats is building something special in Tuscaloosa. We are looking forward to the matchup in a brand-new world-class venue.”

Game time and viewing information will be announced soon, but tickets go on sale to the public July 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at climatepledgearena.com.

RELATED: Reports: Gonzaga to play Alabama at Climate Pledge Arena

READ: Former Zag Rui Hachimura to be flag bearer for Japan

RELATED: Gonzaga Athletics implements name, image and likeness program for student athletes

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.