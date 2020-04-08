Bask in the sunshine (six feet from others) to finish off the work week -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good evening and happy Wednesday! We have made it to mid-work week. Congratulations! We are finishing out the week strong with sunshine and warm weather.

Today, we saw plenty of sunshine. I know everyone wants to enjoy the outdoors in this spectacular weather. However, please make sure we’re all still exercising proper social distancing! We can all still enjoy the outdoors, just make sure you’re staying six feet away from others, so we can all stay safe. Remember this for tomorrow, because we are going to continue to see beautiful conditions throughout the region.

Tonight, mostly clear skies. Overnight low temperatures will sit in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow and Friday, we continue this sunny weather with above average conditions. We typically see mid 50s this time of year in Spokane.

Some places in our region are going to see afternoon highs very close to 70 these next couple days. Enjoy it! But again, enjoy safely!

The weekend will break the trend. We’ll see temperatures cooler into the 50s. However, this will bring us closer to the averages this time of year. Saturday will also bring potential for

Stay safe! -Nikki