Bask in the sunshine, it’s not sticking around for long -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Big fan of the sunshine? Time to capitalize, because the sun won’t be around for long. The forecast is calling for colder and wetter conditions.

Today will be sunny and beautiful, that is your big weather story. Conditions will be dry. Mainly clear for the morning and afternoon. Then some cloud cover is expected to roll in this evening.

Afternoon high temperatures will hover ever so slightly above average. These are cooler than yesterday. We will continue to cool into the work week.

Wind speeds not as strong as yesterday. Enjoy these conditions will they last, we have changes coming in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows will sit in the low 30s and upper 20s. Overnight lows will be much colder than these numbers into the weekend.

Expect rain and snow showers late tomorrow, then light to moderate snow on Saturday.

Make it a great Thursday! -Nikki