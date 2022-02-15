Barry Alan Absec

On Valentine’s Day in 1981 the world was gifted with a kind soul and big heart. Barry Alan Absec would go on to spread his kindness, becoming known for his endless smiles and big, tall hugs.

Born in Exeter, New Hampshire, he was the first-born child of loving, doting parents, Cindy and Mark Absec. In 1999, Barry graduated from Kellogg High School. During his time at Kellogg, he greatly enjoyed athletics, especially playing quarterback for the football team and center for the basketball team. From an early age, it was clear Barry liked coaching and had a knack for leadership. Barry would go on to become a patient teacher with a servant’s heart.

If you knew anything about Barry, you knew that he LOVED Boise State! He enjoyed every minute of his time at Boise State University. He would graduate in 2006 from BSU with a degree in Kinesiology in conjunction with an emphasis in Elementary Education. Going to BSU games and attending NCAA tournaments would continue to be a much anticipated experience with family and friends.

In 2007, Barry moved to California to begin his Elementary School teaching. Being a kid at heart, he transitioned naturally. As noted through the immeasurable outpouring of remembrances for their beloved teacher, Barry positively impacted the lives of many students over his 15 year teaching tenure. Barry felt particularly blessed to teach and coach track at Onaga Elementary in the Morongo School District, as well as, other basketball coaching opportunities. During his coaching vocation, Barry coached Junior High Boys, Junior Varsity Boys and Varsity Girls Basketball at Joshua Springs Christian School. Additionally, Barry enjoyed coaching Youth Basketball in Yucca Valley. Most recently, Barry was excited to be coaching the Junior High Boys Basketball team at Palmdale Learning Plaza for the Palmdale School District.

When it came to learning, Barry held a special place in his heart for those with disabilities, especially hearing-impaired students. He had an equally generous heart for older people with a variety of needs. He was honored by the Boys and Girls Club of Hi-Desert as Volunteer of the Year, recognizing his passion and extraordinary efforts in teaching and coaching.

It wasn’t until he was 36 years old that Barry would find and marry the love of his life, Amy Campbell. Both were surprised by cupid’s arrow and felt each was worth the wait. They shared a great love for sports, teaching and coaching. The love of family was also at the heart of their marriage, so much so, that they prioritized visiting family during their vacations.

Unfortunately, Barry’s life was taken too soon by a tragic car accident. As broken hearted as everyone is, a brighter light from heaven can be felt. Barry’s presence will be deeply missed, but his impression on this earth will continue to resonate with family, friends, students and colleagues throughout their lives.

Barry leaves this life and his wife, Amy Campbell; parents, Cindy and Mark Absec; sister, Jennifer Absec; paternal grandmother, Barbara Absec; grandmother, Doris Campbell; also, grandparents that dearly loved him, Helena and Eugene Sellmeyer; mother-in-law, Lisa Campbell; sister and brother-in-law, Megan and Joey Martinez; nephews, Zachary and Xavier Martinez. Also, Renee Wright. Barry leaves a host of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins that loved him so very much. Barry was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joe Absec; maternal grandparents, Iona and Jay Huber; grandfather, James Campbell and father-in-law, Arley Campbell.

A Funeral Mass for Barry will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., at St. Rita’s Catholic Church of Kellogg with Father Jerome Montez serving as Celebrant. A reception and a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Kellogg Elks following services. Barry’s final resting place will be near the Absec family cabin where many days were spent camping and fishing on the lake. A Rosary and Mass was also held for Barry in Chino Hills, California.

“Well done good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:23

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the charity of the Donor’s choice.

Memories of Barry and messages of condolence may be expressed to his family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Absec family with arrangements.

