Barker Road interchange closed this weekend for paving
SPOKANE, Wash. — All four I-90 on and off-ramps at the Barker Road interchange are temporarily closed this weekend for paving.
The closure went into effect Friday morning and will last through 5 a.m. Saturday. Construction will resume from 7:30 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, then again from 2- 5 a.m. Monday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is suggesting drivers take the Sullivan or Liberty Lake interchange during that time.
