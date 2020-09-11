Barker Road interchange closed this weekend for paving

SPOKANE, Wash. — All four I-90 on and off-ramps at the Barker Road interchange are temporarily closed this weekend for paving.

The closure went into effect Friday morning and will last through 5 a.m. Saturday. Construction will resume from 7:30 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, then again from 2- 5 a.m. Monday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is suggesting drivers take the Sullivan or Liberty Lake interchange during that time.

At the Barker Road interchange, all four on and off-ramps to I-90 will be closing this weekend. – Friday 7pm to 5am Saturday

– Saturday 7:30pm to 5am Sunday

– Monday 2am to 5am for asphalt paving. Drivers should plan to use Sullivan or Liberty Lake interchange. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 11, 2020

