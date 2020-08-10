Barker Rd. Interchange to close for 15 days starting Monday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Starting Monday, the Barker Road Interchange at I-90 will be closed through August 24.

The closure will begin at 4 a.m. on Monday and last 15 days. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says there will be detours available during the closure.

We are now just 24hrs away from the complete closure of Barker Rd. interchange and the WB I-90 on/off-ramps. Closure begins at 4am Monday and will last 15 days. Detour routes during closure are listed below. pic.twitter.com/eIV7EkpLmF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 9, 2020

Closures will also include the on- and off-ramps of I-90 near Barker Road, as well as the intersection. WSDOT says that crews will be building the first of two roundabouts at the interchange over the 15-day closure, then prepare to build the second one.

Drivers on westbound I-90 who use the Barker Road exit will be detoured to the Liberty Lake/Harvard Road interchange or the Sullivan Road interchange. The Sullivan Road interchange will also be used for anyone needing to get onto I-90.

The closure for the second roundabout is scheduled to begin August 24 and will continue through September 4.

