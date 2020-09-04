Barker Rd. Interchange reopens with brand new roundabout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Barker Road Interchange at I-90 will reopen Friday morning. When it does, you’ll find a brand new roundabout.
Crews closed the on and off-ramps of I-90 near Barker Road for the ten days it took to build the last of two new roundabouts.
READ: Barker Rd. Interchange to close for 15 days starting Monday
The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews will continue follow-up work at night.
