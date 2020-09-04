Barker Rd. Interchange reopens with brand new roundabout

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Barker Road Interchange at I-90 will reopen Friday morning. When it does, you’ll find a brand new roundabout.

Crews closed the on and off-ramps of I-90 near Barker Road for the ten days it took to build the last of two new roundabouts.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews will continue follow-up work at night.

Good news! Barker Rd. and the EB I-90 on/off-ramps in @CityofSV are set to reopen at 6AM tomorrow! Crews have been working 24/7 for the last 10 days to complete the new roundabout. There will still be some work once reopened that will take place at night. pic.twitter.com/HgzroLQRLH — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 3, 2020

