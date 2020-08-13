Bark, A Rescue Pub: New restaurant and animal rescue opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bark, A Rescue Pub is a restaurant where guests can interact with and adopt shelter dogs and cats either before or after dining or drinks.

Visitors enjoy elevated pub food knowing their dining experience is providing help to The Spokane Humane Society.

There was a soft opening Aug. 6-9, but the adoption center officially opens Thursday, Aug. 13.

Reservations are now available through OpenTable (by phone later today) for both dining and the Adoption Center… Posted by Bark, A Rescue Pub on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

You’re encouraged to make a reservation through OpenTable.

You can select indoor or outdoor dining and you can add the adoption experience to your reservation.

The adoption center is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and table reservations after 7 p.m. will not have that option.

Keep in mind that space is limited for each 30 minute block in the adoption center.

The restaurant is located at 905 N Washington St. and will be open Aug. 13-16 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

