Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery in Coeur d’Alene is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant is closing down for a deep cleaning, and has not yet announced when they expect to reopen.

Kootenai county has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, and we've just learned that an employee at Bardenay's Coeur d'… Posted by Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery on Monday, June 22, 2020

This comes after Panhandle Health District reported that 15 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Currently, 128 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kootenai County, 44 of whom are still being monitored.

RELATED: Panhandle Health reports 164 cases of COVID-19 in N. Idaho

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.