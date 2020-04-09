Barbara June Holst

Site Staff by Site Staff

Barbara June Holst left this earth peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Spokane Valley, Washington. Barbara was one of four girls and was born on February 6, 1935, in Bozeman, Montana, to Albert and Olive Gilstrap. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph of almost 64 years, her parents, two sisters, Mary Jane & Alberta, and son, Andrew.Barbara’s pride and joy was her family. She is survived by her five children, April (Keith) Denigan, Joel (Kathi) Holst, Greg (Stacey) Holst, Jennifer (Boyd) Goodpaster & Kristopher Holst. Barbara loved her grandchildren; Candice, Jeremiah, Suzanne, AJ, Courtney, Jacob, Zach, Kerista & Brooke. She had a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren; Jordan, Xander, Knox, Benjamin, Axel, Blake, Aria & Logynn. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Rita Goehner. Barbara was a talented artist and an accomplished pianist. Her love for music and the arts will be forever missed. It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. We will never forget you, Grandma!

Feel free to view and sign Barbara’s online guestbook at HennesseyValley.com

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.