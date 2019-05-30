Barbara Jo Ross

Barbara Jo Ross of Newport passed away May 23, at Newport Hospital, due to health complications. She was 64 years old.

Barbara was born Feb. 15, 1955, in Lewiston, Idaho, the daughter of Dale Hardin and Frances Peterson.

She married Robert Ross Sr., who passed away. She then married Larry Bergman.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sewing. She loved her cats, humming birds and yellow roses. She also loved music, dancing and cooking.

Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Nanette Ross of Newport, and grandchildren Stacy, Thomas and Alyssa Ross; and her son Robert Ross Jr., of Spokane, and grandchildren Alexander, Nicholas, Robert, Isaiah and Lily Ross.

She was preceded in death by her late husband Larry Bergman and former husband Robert Ross Sr., as well as her mother, Frances Harding.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

