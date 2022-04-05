Barbara Jean (Walker) Gaylord

August 1, 1929 – April 2, 2022

Barbara Jean (Walker) Gaylord was a remarkable woman. Born August 1, 1929 to Levi and Margaret Walker, she was the fifth of nine children. The family lived in La Grande, Oregon until 1946, when they moved to Medimont, Idaho.

The backdrop of her childhood was the Great Depression, and she was a teenager during the war years. Through all of that, Barb developed a deep and lifelong love of family. Both her parents died by the time Barb turned 21, but the most basic life lessons they taught her stayed with her all her life.

Barb met her husband, George Gaylord, while she was a senior at Rose Lake High School. He was behind the candy counter at his parent’s store, and she always said, “One look in those brown eyes was all it took!” They were married on August 20, 1948 and immediately started a family. Eventually, they moved to Smelterville; and then to their home at Montgomery Gulch, where they lived for nearly 60 years.

Barbara loved being a mother and homemaker, and was devoted to her husband and four children. She also worked for 20 years as an optometric assistant for Drs. Cassady and Pearson; then as librarian for 10 years at the Kellogg Public Library.

She loved music of all kinds; loved to dance; she loved and appreciated books and poetry; and she absolutely loved to bake! She never paid a visit without having made some delectable baked goods to bring with her. Barb was a natural with children and she reveled in teaching her grandchildren how to knit, cook, sew, bake and watch the clouds. She was kind, gentle and wise in her love and guidance. Barb also had a knack of making friends, and had several dear life-long friendships that she cherished.

Even through the fog and confusion brought on by dementia in the last few years of her life, Barb never lost her sense of joy, her love of family, her appreciation of even the simplest pleasures, and her impish sense of humor.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of nearly 70 years, George Gaylord. She is survived by her four children- Allen Gaylord, Mike Gaylord, Walt Gaylord, and Lee Gaylord – and by their spouses; by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Jim Walker, who lives in La Grande, Oregon.

In Keeping with Barb’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Her ashes will be co-mingled with George’s and spread by the family in a private setting.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Lodge Assisted Living of Coeur d’ Alene and Hospice of North Idaho, for their love and wonderful care that was given to Barb.

A favorite quote of Barb’s to share with you: “In this life, nothing good is ever lost. It stays a part of a person; becomes part of their character. So part of you goes everywhere with me, and part of me is yours forever.” Barbara Jean (Walker) Gaylord was a remarkable woman.

