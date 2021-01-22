Barbara Helen Karnitz

Site staff by Site staff

The Lord in His wisdom & timing called our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother, Barbara Helen Karnitz, to her eternal home in Heaven on January 15, 2021. She was born on June 20, 1932, to Raymond & Irma Franz & raised in Watertown, WI. She received the washing of regeneration through baptism on July 1, 1932. Barbara received a Christian education through the 8 th grade at St. Mark’s Lutheran School & was confirmed in 1946. She attended high school at Northwestern Lutheran Prep, graduating in 1950. She also earned an AA degree for business classes she took during her last 2 years of high school, which led to a 4 year job with an insurance company following high school.

In 1948, a Leap Year, Barbara asked Wally Karnitz, (a member of her church, with whom she also sang in the church choir), to a Sadie Hawkins Party that was held on February 29. He accepted, as he himself had been wanting to ask her out on a date(!), & 6 years later on June 6, 1954, they were married in Watertown. Wally, who had just graduated as a Lutheran minister the day before, had a divine call from God to be a pastor at a mission in Spokane, WA, so Barbara & Wally headed west & settled in Washington State, where they remained for the rest of their married life. Except for 2 years in East Wenatchee in the early 1960’s, they lived in Spokane, Nine Mile Falls, & Spokane Valley. Barbara & Wally were blessed with 5 children.

In addition to being a homemaker, Barbara also worked almost 24 years for the WA State Department of Social & Health Services & the Office of Support Enforcement until her retirement in June, 1992.

For 40 years Barbara was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spokane, including the Ladies’ Aid & choir, before she & Wally moved to Spokane Valley & joined Gethsemane Lutheran Church in 2003.

On January 12, 2019, Barbara suffered a stroke, & due to her need for around-the-clock care, she became a resident of A Nurse’s Touch II, an Adult Family Home, in Spokane Valley. She also received hospice care from Horizon Hospice. Our family is so thankful to God for the love & care that the staff of each provided for Barbara these past 2 years.

Barbara is survived by her loving & devoted husband, Wally, of 66 ½ years, their 5 children: Paul (Erin) Karnitz, Teresa “Teri” Karnitz, David (Rhonda) Karnitz, Ann (Jerry) Lueck, & Patricia (Randy) Bischoff, 18 grandchildren (with 14 spouses), & 33 great-grandchildren. “Her children rise up & call her blessed. Her husband also praises her.” Proverbs 31:28. Barbara is also survived by her brother, Robert (Karren) Franz, of Mesa, AZ, her sister, Suzanne (Ron) Ryback, of Waukesha, WI, & several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents & 2 great-grandchildren.

Barbara will be truly missed by all of us who loved her, but we celebrate with her as she is now in her glorious & eternal home of Heaven with our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ! “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life!” John 3:16.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church & School, 11315 E Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley WA 99206.

To share memories of Barbara or leave condolences for her family, visit her tribute wall.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Helen Karnitz, please visit our floral store.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.