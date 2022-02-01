Barbara Gayle Ehrhart

Barbara Gayle Watson was born on February 16, 1925, the only child of Beatrice (“Betty”) & Dewitt Watson, in Cushing, Oklahoma. A proud “Oakie” she was raised by her mother in Yale, Oklahoma. During the summers they traveled to visit family in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. She loved riding her bicycle, sledding down the only town hill, and fishing with her grandad Bill.

WWII had started by the time Barbara graduated from High School and she did what many women did at the time, she joined the war movement and moved to Washington DC to work as a file clerk for the FBI. It was during this time that she went to a USO dance and met the “cutest boy she ever did see” and it was love at first sight. They corresponded during the war and following the end of her first marriage, Ed and Barbara were married in a modest ceremony at Ed Ehrhart’s family home in Bayard, Nebraska, on June 19, 1949, shortly thereafter Ed adopted Barbara’s son Paul. Together they ran the family feed store in Bayard, Nebraska and welcomed their son Mark, then upon selling their interest in the family business, moved to Orange, Texas. They purchased a 7-11 and welcomed their son Edward.

Ed & Barbara, their three sons and her mother Betty, moved to Washington State in June 1961 and on October 10, 1962, purchased land made available to veterans as part of the Columbia Basin Project. They raised cattle, corn, sugar beets and eventually planted an apple orchard on Unit 214, Block 20 being among the first to call the Columbia Basin home. Upon their retirement, Ed & Barbara split their time between Washington and Texas. Spending their winter retirement on the beach and summers with family.

Barbara reunited with her husband Ed on January 28, 2022. She was 96 years old. She was preceded in death by her mother Beatrice, husband Ed, son Paul, Sharon and grandson Eric. She is survived by her sons Mark & Edward, daughter in laws Mary & Danielle, her grandchildren Heather, Carol, Nicole, Tamara, Jacob, Brandon, Mitchel & Jason, 13 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

A private service with family will be held to celebrate her life.

